

Many area athletes and coaches have been chosen to participate in the 2022 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games which will take place in Beloit on Saturday, June 11th. The 8-Man DI All-Star Game will be at 10:00 a.m. and the 8-Man DII game follows at 1:30 p.m. at Trojan Field.



You can listen to the games beginning at 9:30 a.m. this Saturday on KD Country 94

and www.kdcountry94.com & via the 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network



For rosters, bios, pictures, profiles, & more about the 8-Man All-Star Games, visit

8-Man All-Star Football Games Website