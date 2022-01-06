NCKS News
Many area athletes and coaches have been chosen to participate in the 2022 Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games which will take place in Beloit on Saturday, June 11th.  The 8-Man DI All-Star Game will be at 10:00 a.m. and the 8-Man DII game follows at 1:30 p.m. at Trojan Field.

You can listen to the games beginning at 9:30 a.m. this Saturday on KD Country 94
and www.kdcountry94.com & via the 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network

For rosters, bios, pictures, profiles, & more about the 8-Man All-Star Games, visit 
8-Man All-Star Football Games Website

    
 
 
 