Beloit Freshman Addison Budke has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Budke quickly made her presence known on the high school volleyball court last Friday night in Beloit's five-set win over 3A #3 TMP-Marian in Hays. She registered a team-high 26 kills in 40 attempts. She had just nine errors in the process for a hitting percentage of .425. Budke also put up six digs and two service aces in the victory. Budke is entering the fall sports season after having a great summer in AAU Track & Field. She qualified for the Junior Olympics in Houston in two field events, highlighted by a 10th place finish nationally in the 14-year-old girls shot put.

