Lakeside Senior Kylan Cunningham has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Cunningham helped lead the Lakeside football team to an impressive 64-18 season-opening win over Logan/Palco on Friday night. Cunningham went 6-7 for 145 yards and two touchdowns passing and also added 114 yards rushing on 13 carries and four touchdowns. Cunningham also had a solid game defensively, registering eight total tackles with four solo stops and adding three passes defensed.

We will announce the winners each week. Remember, you can nominate an athlete from any school sport.