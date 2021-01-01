Thunder Ridge Junior Dylan Bice has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Bice has been outstanding in the first two weeks of the high school football season, helping Thunder Ridge to a 2-0 start. In the Longhorns' 62-14 win over Pike Valley this past Friday night, Bice was 11-13 passing for 149 yards and three touchdowns and added eight carries for 106 yards and three more scores. On defense, he registered seven tackles. That performance came on the heels of another great outing in the 70-12 season opening win over Stockton on September 3. Bice went 9-9 passing for 256 yards and a touchdown and added three rushing touchdowns as well. Sor far this season, Bice has thrown for 405 yards on 20-22 passing (91% completion) with four touchdowns and no interceptions and has 195 yards on 15 carries and six rushing touchdowns. He also has 13 total tackles on defense through the first two weeks of the season.

