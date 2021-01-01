The Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted 68-0 to approve 6-Player football as a KSHSAA sanctioned sport, which will give those schools opportunities to compete for KSHSAA state championships. In the nckssports.com area, Natoma is currently the only school playing 6-Man football. There were also changes made in 11-Player football, as Class 3A and 2A will now have just 40 teams in each class, down from 48, with the remaining teams playing in 1A. For more on the changes, read the story below from Rickie Peterson, Jr. of KSHSAA Covered.

6-Player football to become KSHSAA-sanctioned championship