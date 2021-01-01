Osborne Senior Mason Schurr has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Schurr has had two straight outstanding games, leading the Osborne Bulldogs to big wins on the football field. This past Friday night, he scored five total touchdowns in Osborne's 58-8 win over Lakeside in Downs. He ran the ball nine times for 201 yards and three touchdowns, including a 79-yard touchdown run for the second straight week. He also had a 55-yard punt return for a TD and a receiving touchdown in the victory and added six tackles on defense. In the Bulldogs 46-0 win over St. John's/Tipton in week two, Schurr had the 79-yard score and finished with five carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns rushing. He also had seven tackles and an interception in the win over the Blujays. On the season, Schurr is averaging just under ten yards per carry with 32 carries for 319 yards and five touchdowns rushing. He also has seven catches for 75 yards and a score. He is also fourth on the team with 18 total tackles on defense.

We will announce the winners each week. Remember, you can nominate an athlete from any school sport.