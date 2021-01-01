Beloit Junior Branson Hiserote and Concordia Senior Keyan Miller have been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athletes of the Week.

Hiserote has had a solid start to the 2021 football season for the Trojans. This past Friday night in Beloit's 38-7 win over Ellsworth, he ran for his season-best 145 yards on 20 carries with two rushing touchdowns. On defense, he added five total tackles including two for loss and a sack. And, for good measure blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety! On the season, Hiserote has run for 412 yards on 82 carries, good for an average of just over five yards per carry. He also has four rushing touchdowns. On defense, he has registered 16 total tackles with five tackles for loss, a sack and an interception for the 2-2 Trojans.

Miller had the best statistical rushing game in Concordia history in the Panthers' 83-8 win over Council Grove on Friday night. He ran for a school record 401 yards and 16 carries, good for a 25.1 average per carry, and also added five touchdowns in the victory. On the season, Miller has already run for 777 yards in just four games and has 14 rushing touchdowns. He has 16 total touchdowns this season with a receiving score and an interception returned for a touchdown.

We will announce the winners each week. Remember, you can nominate an athlete from any school sport.