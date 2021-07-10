Members of the Beloit Lady Trojans volleyball team have been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athletes of the Week.

Beloit Volleyball had a great week starting with a championship at the Concordia Tournament on Saturday and adding their 6th straight NCAA league title on Tuesday. On Saturday, the Lady Trojans went 5-1 on their way to the Concordia Tournament title, winning over Riley County, Clay Center and Minneapolis in two sets in pool play but losing to Smith Center in two. They came back to beat Hanover 25-19, 27-25 in the semis and redeemed their loss to Smith Center by winning the title match 26-24, 15-25, 25-22. The Lady Trojans came back on Tuesday to sweep Ellsworth, winning both matches in straight sets, taking the first 25-9, 25-16 and the second match 25-18, 25-13. With the two wins, Beloit wrapped up their 6th consecutive North Central Activities Association title. As of Tuesday, they now have 43 straight league wins and have won 69 of their last 70 league contests.

We will announce the winners each week. Remember, you can nominate an athlete from any school sport.