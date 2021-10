Multiple area athletes have qualified for the KSHSAA Girls State Tennis Championships coming up this Friday & Saturday, October 15 & 16. State qualifiers and information are listed below.

3-2-1A State Qualifiers (State @ Wichita)

Singles: Nicole Haase, Ellsworth (Regional Champion @ Trego Regional); Gracie Riner, Osborne (3rd Place @ Trego Regional); Blair Wolters, Osborne (6th Place @ Trego Regional)

Doubles: Tatem Tietjens-Peters/Ashlyn Knight, Beloit (5th Place @ Trego Regional)

4A State Qualifiers (State @ Winfield)

Singles: Riley McMillan, Concordia (6th @ Buhler Regional)

KSHSAA State Tournament Information