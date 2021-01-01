Beloit Senior Brennan Walker has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Walker was a key factor in many different facets of the game in Beloit football's 28-6 win over Norton on Friday night. The highlight of his night was a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but he also made his presence known in another area of special teams with his second blocked punt over the last two weeks, as he also blocked one at Phillipsburg in week five. To add to his great night against Norton, he had a 17-yard touchdown reception. On the season, Walker leads the Beloit defense with three sacks and is second on the team with 39 tackles.

We will announce the winners each week. Remember, you can nominate an athlete from any school sport.