The Beloit High School tennis doubles team of Tatem Tietjens-Peters & Ashlyn Knight as well as the members of the Lakeside Lady Knights volleyball team have been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athletes of the Week.

Tietjens-Peters & Knight picked up medals at the 3-2-1A State Tennis Tournament this past weekend at Maize South High School in northwest Wichita. After falling in their first match to Albin & Kramer of Hoisington, in a tough 11-9 tie-break third set, they bounced back with wins over May & Myer of Conway Springs 9-8 and added another 9-8 win over Fry & Reif of Hoisington to move to the medal round. Unfortunately for Tietjens-Peters & Knight, they wouldn't win any more matches, but they fought hard in the 11th place match, falling 9-8 with a marathon 20-18 loss in the tiebreaker. Tietjens-Peters, a senior, and Knight, a sophomore, finished their season 12th place at the 3-2-1A State Tournament and 19-13 overall.

Lakeside Volleyball has had an outstanding season on the court and they capped the regular portion of their schedule with their first ever Northern Plains League Tournament championship on Saturday in Beloit. The Lady Knights rolled to straight set wins in pool play over Rock Hills (25-14, 25-15) and Chase (25-8, 25-7). They beat Tescott in the quarterfinals, 25-13, 25-9, followed by their closest match of the day, a 27-25, 25-22 win over Thunder Ridge in the semis. In a rematch of last year's NPL Tournament final, the Lady Knights won 25-17 and 25-19 over Sylvan-Lucas. With the 5-0 finish on the day, the Lady Knights are now 28-5 heading into Sub-State this Saturday, where they have the #1 seed in Osborne.

We will announce the winners each week. Remember, you can nominate an athlete from any school sport.