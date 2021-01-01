Full results can be found by clicking links on KSHSAA site.

Cross Country Regional Assignments/Results

The Southeast of Saline boys and girls both claimed 3A Regional team titles on Saturday at the Southeast of Saline Regional. Jentrie Alderson of Southeast of Saline won the girls individual race and Alayna Cossaart of Minneapolis finished 2nd and qualified for state. Dylan Sprecker won the boys individual gold for Southeast of Saline. Also qualififying individually was Lance Lundine of Beloit.

In Class 2A at Buhler, Sacred Heart finished in 2nd place as a team to qualify all of their runners for state on the girls side. Madisyn Ehrlich was the individual champion for the Lady Knights. Braden Wells of Sacred Heart qualified individually in 2A boys. In 2A at Great Bend, Gracie Enochs and Serrena Armknecht of Smith Center finished 3rd and 6th respectively in the girls race to qualify for state.

In Class 1A at Centralia, the Osborne Bulldogs qualified their entire team on both the boys and girls side. The Lady Bulldogs were the 1A Regional Champions as their top runner was Mya Schweitzer in 3rd place and Kate Kendig with a 6th place finish. Jane Letourneau of St. John's won the individual title and qualified for state. Bree Fast of Natoma finished in 5th place and qualified for state. The Osborne boys finished 2nd as a team and St. John's finished in 4th, both qualifying their whole teams for state. Top ten finishers from those schools included Jonas Letourneau of St. John's in 4th, Graham Bales of Osborne 6th and Aiden Conrad of Osborne finished 8th. Zach Rose and Harlan Pancost of Sylvan-Lucas finished in 5th and 15th places respectively and also qualified individually.