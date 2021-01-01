St. John's Junior Jane Letourneau, Southeast of Saline Seniors Jentrie Alderson & Dylan Sprecker and Sacred Heart Senior Madisyn Ehrlich have been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athletes of the Week.

Letourneau was the individual gold medalist and champion at the 1A Cross Country Regional at Centralia on Saturday, winning the 5K race with a time of 20:54.06, which was about 31 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. Letourneau will run at the State meet this Saturday in Victoria.

Alderson & Sprecker were the 3A individual regional champs at the Southeast of Saline Regional on Saturday. Alderson dominated the girls race with a time of 18:20.70, crossing the finish line nearly a minute and a half ahead of second place Alayna Cossaart of Minneapolis. Sprecker was the champion in the boys race with a time of 15:33.90, which was just under 30 seconds ahead of second place. Alderson & Sprecker, along with the entire Southeast of Saline girls and boys teams will be running at the 3A State Cross Country meet this Saturday in Wamego.

Ehrlich took the gold medal in the 2A Regional Cross Country meet at Buhler on Saturday, winning the race with a time of 21:02.30. She came in 24 seconds ahead of the second place time for the win. Ehrlich will be running at the 2A State meet in Victoria on Saturday.

We will announce the winners each week. Remember, you can nominate an athlete from any school sport.