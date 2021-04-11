Members of the Smith Center Lady Red volleyball team have been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athletes of the Week.

Smith Center Volleyball won their first ever state championship on Saturday, taking the Class 2A title in Dodge City. The Lady Red won all five of their matches in straight sets, picking up pool play wins over Pittsburg-Colgan, Wabaunsee and Hillsboro on Friday. They came back Saturday in the semifinals, beating Ellinwood in two, 25-20, 25-11 and for the second time in the tournament, they beat Hillsboro in the championship match 25-23, 25-12. Coach Nick Linn's Smith Center team finished the season with a record of 43-2. After falling to Beloit in the championship of the Concordia Invitational on October 2, they won their last 17 matches, not losing a set the rest of the season. For their efforts, Tallon Rentschler, Ashlyn Long and Camryn Hutchinson were named to the KVA All-State Tournament Team in 2A. For Long, it was the second straight year she was named to the team and for Rentschler, she has been all-State Tournament three years in a row.

