Smith Center seniors Ashlyn Long and Tallon Rentschler eached signed letters of intent to play volleyball at the collegiate level on Wednesday. Long is headed to Hutchinson Community College, while Rentschler will play for Fort Hays State University beginning in 2022. Both players are coming off of All-State Tournament selections in helping lead the Lady Red to a 43-2 finish and their first state volleyball title in school history.

Rentschler heads to Hays after finishing the 2021 season as the leader in kills (476), blocks (152) and digs (137) for Smith Center. She had a hitting percentage of .434 and also had 42 aces, serving just under 93% this season. For her career, Rentschler finished just shy of 1,500 kills with 1,495, averaging four kills per set. She also finished with 388 blocks in her career at Smith Center. Rentschler was a 1st Team All-MCL Volleyball selection all four years of her high school career and has also been on the 2A KVA All-State 1st team as a Junior and honorable mention as a Sophomore. This year's all-state team should be released soon.

Long will go to Hutch after an outstanding senior campaign in which she led the team with 69 aces and served at a 96% rate. She was also second on the team in kills (385) and blocks (86) and third in digs (105). Long also had a .411 hitting percentage as a senior. She finished her career with 919 kills and 150 blocks. Long has been a 1st team all-MCL pick the past two seasons and was 2A All-State 2nd team by the KVA as a junior.

(Pictured above are Ashlyn Long and family on the left. L to R: Katrina Long (mother), Ashlyn Long, Terry Long (father). Tallon Rentschler and family are on the right. L to R: Merissa Rentschler (mother), Tallon Rentschler, Adam Rentschler (father). Back row in both pictures L to R are coaches: Assistant Coach Patrick Miller, Head Coach Nick Linn, Assistant Coach Denyse Kattenberg. Photos are from Smith Center Lady Red Twitter page.)