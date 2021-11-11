Beloit Junior Benson Berndt has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Berndt has been a go-to player for the Beloit Trojan football team all season long and has been outstanding in the first and second rounds of the 2A playoffs. In wins over Lakin and Cimarron, he has combined to carry the ball 34 times for 425 yards and nine touchdowns. In Beloit's 53-6 victory over Lakin on October 29, he carried the ball 14 times for 213 yards and four scores. He followed that up with 20 carries for 212 yards and five touchdowns at Cimarron in the 51-6 second round win on November 5. Berndt has run for over 100 yards five times this season, with four of those games being over 200 yards, including the two playoff games. On the season, Berndt has now rushed for 1,376 yards on 197 carries, good for 7.0 ypc and he also has 19 rushing touchdowns. He has already surpassed his totals of 1,361 yards and 10 TD from last season.

We will announce the winners each week. Remember, you can nominate an athlete from any school sport.