The 2021 KVA All-State Volleyball Teams were released on Monday night. Multiple area athletes have been selected All-State. After winning the 2A State Tournament, Smith Center was very well-represented. Tallon Rentschler was named the 2A Player of the Year and was joined on the 1st team by her teammates Ashlyn Long and Camryn Hutchinson. Smith Center coach Nick Linn was also the 2A Coach of the Year. In 3A, after an impressive freshman season, Addison Budke was named 1st team All-State for Beloit. Also from the Lady Trojans, Mylie Brown was a 2nd team pick and Makenzie Travis earned honorable mention. Two Northern Plains League athletes were named to the 1A-DI All-State team. Lakeside's Lauren Brummet and Keeli Knobbe of Sylvan-Lucas were both 2nd team picks. The full list of selections can be found below.

2021 KVA All-State Volleyball Teams