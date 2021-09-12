Concordia Senior Cav Carlgren has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Carlgren is off to an outstanding start on the hardwood, helping lead the Panthers to two wins to open the 2021-22 season. On Friday night in Concordia's 74-67 comeback win against Beloit, he had a dominant double-double, scoring 30 points and grabbing 19 rebounds. He went 10-10 from the free throw line including 8-8 down the stretch. He came back on Tuesday with a 23-point, 9-rebound game in a 50-35 win against Republic County in Belleville. Through the first two games, Carlgren is averaging 26.5 ppg and 14.0 rpg for the 2-0 Panthers.

