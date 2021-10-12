Beloit Senior Makenzie Travis signed to play collegiate volleyball on Friday morning as she will move on to Pratt Community College in the fall.

The four-year starting setter at Beloit was named an honorable mention all-state selection by the KVA in 2020 and 2021. She also earned 1st team all-NCAA all four years of her career. During the 2021 season, she surpassed 2,000 career assists and finished with 2,376 after a career high 637 assists in 2021. She also finished her career with 828 digs and an impressive 427 kills as mainly a setter. In her four years at Beloit, the Lady Trojans made the state tournament three times, finishing 3rd in 2018, 2nd in 2019 and 4th in 2021.

Travis is pictured at left with her parents and coaches. (Front row L to R: Tracy Travis (mother), Makenzie Travis, Jeff Travis (father); Back row L to R: Stephanie Litton (assistant coach), Brandy Paul (head coach), Josie Burke (assistant coach). (Photo courtesy @BeloitTrojans twitter)