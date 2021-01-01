Osborne Junior Trinity Lutters has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Lutters started the season where she left off over the first two years of her career. After averaging 18.5 ppg both her freshman and sophomore seasons, Lutters is averaging 22.8 ppg through the first five games for the Lady Bulldogs. She scored 20 or more points in the first four games. Last week, in three games at the Stockton Preseason Tournament, she averaged 25.7 ppg. On Tuesday, December 7, Lutters scored 20 points and made four three-pointers in a 65-34 win over Lakeside. On Friday, she poured in a career high 32 points and went 5-5 from the free throw line in the Lady Bulldogs 67-36 win over Thunder Ridge. Lutters wrapped the tournament on Saturday with a 25-point, 5-assist game against Stockton. She added three three-pointers in the 65-37 win. On Tuesday at Victoria, Lutters was in double figures again with 11 points in a 50-43 win. Along with her 22.8 ppg, Lutters is shooting 51% from the floor, has made 11 three-pointers and is 11-20 (55%) from the free throw line in the first five games. She now has 967 career points, putting her just 33 away from the 1,000-point milestone.

