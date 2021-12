Multiple area coaches were honored by the Kansas Cross Country & Track & Field Coaches Association with their yearly awards for 2021. Wade Caselman of Southeast of Saline was named the 3A Boys Track & Field Coach of the Year. Assistant coaches of the year include long time Pike Valley assistant Mike Baumann as a hurdles coach of the year. Heather Douglas of Southeast of Saline also was voted for that honor. The full list of KCCTFCA honors can be found below.

KCCTFCA Coaches of the Year