Two area high school football coaches have been named assistant coaches for the 49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl. Beloit's Brad Gober and Concordia's Jordan Echer will be on the staff for the West team.

Beloit football coach Brad Gober has been selected as an assistant coach for the West squad at the 49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl coming up this summer. Gober led his 2021 Trojans to the 2A State Championship and finished as the state runners-up to Rossville. Beloit finished 9-4 on the season. Gober is 33-22 in five seasons at Beloit. Gober is the fifth Beloit coach to be honored as an assistant at the Shrine Bowl. Greg Koenig was the latest as he coached in the game in 2009 and 2014. The other Beloit coaches that were assistants include: Wayne Olson (1997), Geary Labuary (1987) and Clayton Williams (1976).

Concordia coach Jordan Echer was also selected as an assistant coach for the West squad. Echer's Panthers went 8-3 this past season and made it to the quarterfinals of the 3A playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Andale. Echer is 18-12 over three seasons at Concordia. Echer joins Ron Culwell in 2000 as Panther coaches who have been assistants in the Shrine Bowl.

The rest of the 2022 West Shrine Bowl coaching staff includes: Head Coach: Troy Black (Wichita Collegiate); Assistant Coaches: Lance Sawyer, Inman; Steve Warner, Buhler; Tony Crough, Hays; Ene Akpan, Wichita East.

The Shrine Bowl will take place on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Carnie Smith Stadium on the campus of Pittsburg State University.