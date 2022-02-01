Multiple nckssports.com area athletes were selected to play in the 49th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl coming up this July. All five area selections were picked for the West squad. Brennan Walker of Beloit, Dalton Owen from Concordia, Colton Haresnape of Smith Center and both Chase Poague and Matthew Rodriguez from Southeast of Saline were picked to play in the annual all-star game. Earlier in December, Brad Gober from Beloit and Jordan Echer of Concordia were each picked as assistant coaches for the West team as well. The Shrine Bowl is slated to take place Saturday, July 23 at Pittsburg State University's Carnie Smith Stadium. The full list of selections for the West and East teams can be found at the link below courtesy of the Kansas Shrine Bowl twitter page.

