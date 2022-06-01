Lakeside Senior Tyler Schoen has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Schoen scored a career high 23 points in helping Lakeside to a 58-47 win over Logan/Palco on Tuesday night in Downs. Schoen made just three field goals in the game, but asserted himself on offense by getting to the free throw line 20 times and making 17 for the game. Schoen is now averaging 10.7 ppg on the season and adding 3.2 rpg. He also leads Lakeside in free throw makes and attempts at 35-46 on the season, shooting 76% from the charity stripe, which is second best on the team.

