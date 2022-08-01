The Kansas Eight Man Football Association (KEMFA) coaches met on Saturday at Tescott to select the all-star participants for the 37th Annual Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games which will take place on Saturday, June 11 at Trojan Field in Beloit, KS.

Multiple players were selected from the nckssports.com area. All of those players were picked for the DII East squad, including Olin Brown, Daxton Dunlap and Owen Hrabe of Thunder Ridge; Dayton Lantz and Mason Schurr from Osborne; Lakeside's Kylan Cunningham and Jace Schoen; Jaret Eitzmann from St. John's/Tipton and Keaton Reeves of Pike Valley.

The full list of selections can be found at this link: 2022 KEMFA 8-Man All-Star Selection List