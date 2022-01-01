Beloit Sophomore Bryce Beisner has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Beisner has been a leader all season for the 7-2 Trojans and had the highlight of his career so far in Beloit's 54-53 win over Hoisington last Friday night. Beisner capped a career-high scoring night with a game-winner at the buzzer on an out of bounds play with 0.8 seconds remaining in the contest. He finished with 22 points, shooting 11-15 from the floor and adding eight rebounds in the win. He followed that up on Tuesday night with 16 points, needing just seven shots to reach that mark as he went 7-7 from the floor in the 67-37 win at Chapman. He added six rebounds and four blocked shots in that win as well. On the season, Beisner leads Beloit in scoring (15.1 ppg), rebounds (5.7 rpg) and blocked shots (2.7 bpg). He has scored in double figures in eight of the nine games this season for Beloit and a team-high 74% (58-78) from the floor. He's also shooting 64% (16-25) from the free throw line and 40% (4-10) on his limited three-point attempts.

