St. John's/Tipton Senior Paige Hollerich has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Hollerich has scored in double figures each of the last three games for the Lady Jays. On Monday, she scored a season high 17 points for St. John's/Tipton as they won 59-13 over Thunder Ridge in the quarterfinal round of the NPL Tournament in Lincoln. She shot 8-14 from the floor in the win and had an unconventional double-double with 10 steals as well. In the Lady Jays' 54-44 loss to Osborne on Tuesday in the NPL Tournament semis, Hollerich scored a game high 16 points, shooting 6-15 from the floor and adding two three-pointers. She also tallied six more steals in the game. A week prior to that, on January 11, Hollerich scored 11 points in St. John's/Tipton's 58-49 win over Osborne in Beloit. On the season, Hollerich has scored in double figures in six of the nine games the Lady Jays have played and is averaging 10.4 ppg, 4.6 spg, 3.0 apg and 3.0 rpg. She is also shooting 40% from the floor, 71% (17-24) from the free throw line and is tied for the team lead with seven made three-pointers for the 6-3 Lady Jays.

We will announce the winners each week. Remember, you can nominate an athlete from any school sport.