The 52nd Annual Beloit Wrestling Invitational takes place this weekend at Beloit High School. As is usually the case, the competition level will be high. There are 21 teams competing in the event and 12 of those teams are ranked in the top ten in their respective classes by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association. In 3-2-1A, Hoxie is #1, Plainville #2, Silver Lake #3, Hill City #5, Republic County #6, Beloit #8 and Minneapolis #9. In the 4A rankings, Chanute is #2, Colby #6, Clay Center #8 and Abilene #9 and in 5A, Blue Valley Southwest enters the tournament at #2. In addition to the teams being ranked, 63 individual wrestlers from those teams are in the top six of their respective weight classes according to the KWCA rankings. Multiple area athletes are ranked coming into the tournament as well. Info for the KD Country 94 immediate area can be found below. Also, find the links for the time schedule and results for this weekend's tournament.

