Concordia Junior Daniel Vines and Senior Keyan Miller have been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athletes of the Week.

Both athletes took home gold medals for first place finishes at the 52nd Annual Beloit Wrestling Invitational this past weekend.

Vines took first place in the 126# weight class, going 3-0 on the weekend. On Friday, he received a 1st round bye and later won in the quarterfinals with a 2-0 decision over Carter Trimble of Marysville. Vines started the Saturday portion of the tournament with a win by fall in 1:48 over Carter Underhill of Hill City in the semifinals. In the championship match, he picked up an impressive 12-4 major decision win over Carson Ochs of Hoxie. Vines improved to 26-1 on the season and is the 4th ranked wrestler in 4A at 126# according to this week's Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association poll.

Miller claimed the gold in the 182# weight class, with a 3-0 record for the tournament. He had a first round bye on Friday followed by a hard-fought 2-1 decision over Conner Dinkel of Hill City in the quarterfinals. On Saturday, Miller picked up a win by a 10-5 decision over Triston Vande Velde of Silver Lake in the semis. He won a 6-3 decision over fellow NCKL opponent Tucker Jackson of Clay Center in the championship match. Miller is 27-1 on the season and is currently ranked #3 in the state in 4A at 182# by the KWCA.

We will announce the winners each week. Remember, you can nominate an athlete from any school sport.