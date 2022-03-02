Lakeside Senior Kylan Cunningham has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week

Cunningham has helped the Lakeside boys basketball team to a 10-4 record and a 6-0 mark in the Northern Plains League at this point. Cunningham had one of the best performances of his career this past Friday night in Lakeside's 59-48 win over Osborne. He tied a career high with 29 points and scored 18 of those in a pivotal third quarter to help the Knights create some separation. He shot 10-17 from the floor, 3-6 from three-point land and 6-9 from the free throw line. The win for Lakeside was their first over Osborne since January 24, 2012, snapping a 25-game skid. Lakeside has won nine of their last ten games and in that time, Cunningham has scored 20 or more points six times. On the season, he is now averaging 17.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.4 apg and 2.6 spg. He's also shooting 44% from the floor, 78% from the free throw line at 29-37 and has made a team-high 29 three-pointers this season.

