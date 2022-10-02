Southeast of Saline Sophomore Brielle Ptacek has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Ptacek has come on strong recently for the Lady Trojans basketball team, which currently sits at 13-3 overall and 7-0 in the NCAA. Averaging just 6.0 ppg on the season, Ptacek has stood out in the last two games for Southeast of Saline, setting a career high in two straight and averaging 15 ppg. On Friday, in a 68-26 win at home against Chapman, Ptacek scored 13 points, including three three-pointers. She followed that up with a new career high 17 points in a 59-51 win at Beloit on Tuesday. Ptacek connected three times from three-point land again in that win and went 4-4 from the free throw line, scoring 13 of her 17 points in the 2nd half. In all, Ptacek has scored in double figures in four of her last six games for Southeast of Saline.

