The Republic County Buffaloes claimed the NCAA wrestling team championship on Thursday at the league meet hosted by Southeast of Saline. It marks the first league wrestling title for Republic County since 1983. The Buffs finished with 181.5 points followed by Minneapolis in second with 117. Beloit was third with 107 points, Southeast of Saline was fourth with 96.5 and Ellsworth finished fifth with 46.5 points. Full individual results can be found at the link below.

2022 NCAA League Wrestling Results