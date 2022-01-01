Osborne Junior Trinity Lutters has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Lutters has had an outstanding season for the Lady Dogs basketball team in 2021-22 and this past week put together another great stretch. On Friday, in Osborne's 71-44 win over Stockton, Lutters tied her career high with 32 points, shooting 13-25 from the floor and knocking down four of her 11 three-point attempts. She also added seven rebounds and four steals in the win. Lutters followed up that performance with a 24-point, 7-rebound, 4-steal outing against Sylvan-Lucas on Tuesday night. Osborne won the game 53-48, as Lutters scored 19 of her 24 points in the first half with ten in the first quarter and nine in the second quarter. On the night, she shot 9-12 from the floor and 5-6 from three-point land. Lutters has helped Osborne to a 17-1 overall record to this point. Earlier this season, she surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career. She is currently averaging 21.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 3.2 spg. She is shooting 51% from the floor, 36% (43-119) from three and 65% (35-54) from the free throw line. Lutters has scored in double figures all 18 games this season for the Lady Dogs as well.

