KSHSAA Regional Wrestling is taking place this weekend for boys around the state. Most of our area teams are competing in the Hillsboro 3-2-1A Regional on Saturday, including all five NCAA schools, Beloit, Ellsworth, Minneapolis, Republic County and Southeast of Saline. Osborne and Smith Center will be at the 3-2-1A Regional in Norton on Friday & Saturday, while Concordia competes in the Abilene 4A Regional on Saturday. Click the link below for a full list of Regional assignments and to find links to the results for each regional tournament.

2022 KSHSAA Regional Wrestling