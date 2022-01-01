Beloit Junior Wyatt Broeckelman has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Broeckelman exploded offensively in the last two games in helping the Trojans basketball team to two victories. In Beloit's 64-52 home win over Minneapolis on Friday, Broeckelman was nearly unstoppable, finishing with a career high 38 points, shooting 12-16 from the floor, 6-8 from 3-point land and 8-11 from the free throw line. He added three rebounds and three steals as well. On Tuesday, Beloit won 76-29 at Smith Center and Broeckelman was strong again, finishing with 17 points on 6-9 shooting and 5-6 from beyond the three-point arc. He had an even more balanced game with five rebounds, five assists and three steals in the win. Broeckleman has combined for 55 points on 18-25 from the floor and 11-14 on three-pointers over the past two contests. On the season, Broeckelman is now Beloit's leading scorer at 11.7 ppg, while also adding 2.7 rpg, 2.2 apg and 1.8 spg for the 14-6 Trojans. He is shooting 42% from the floor, 39% (37-96) from beyond the arc and 73% (24-33) from the charity stripe.

