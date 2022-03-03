Minneapolis Sophomore Chase Johnson, Republic County Senior Jonathan Dyke, Southeast of Saline Senior Matthew Rodriguez and Beloit Senior Brennan Walker have been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athletes of the Week.

All four athletes claimed individual state titles at this past weekend's 3-2-1A State Wrestling Tournament at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays.

Johnson won the 106# state championship. He opened the tournament with a win by fall in 2:29 over Jotham Meyer of Central Heights before winning 8-1 over Clayton Considine of Halstead. In the Semis, Johnson won a 4-0 decision over Theo Keesee of Phillipsburg. He wrapped up the state title with a 6-2 decision over Drayton Kennedy of Erie. Johnson finished the year at 33-1.

Dyke took the 152# state title. He beat Colby Johnson of Cimarron by fall in 1:19 in the first round, followed by a win by fall in 2:41 over Chase Root of Silver Lake in the quarters. In the semis, Dyke won 4-1 over Drew Bretz of Hoxie and he finished the tournament with a hard-fought 3-1 sudden victory OT decision over Tanner Sells from Trego. Dyke finished his senior year at 46-4.

Rodriguez claimed first in the 182# bracket. After making it to the state tile match the past two seasons and coming up short, the third time was the charm for Rodriguez. He opened with a 17-2 T-Fall win over Conner Simmers of Atchison County. In the quarters, he won by fall in 2:43 over Jake Kirchhoff of Smith Center and then won a 13-3 major decision over Triston Vande Velde of Silver Lake in the semis. In the state title match, Rodriguez picked up a fall over Ben Hansen of Plainville in 2:33 to finish his senior season with a record of 35-1.

Walker finished his career with the 195# state championship. Walker, who didn't start his season until the Beloit Invitational on January 21, finished the year at 21-1. He opened State with a win by fall in 2:41 over Eli Gates of Chaparral. The quarters and semis proved to be his toughest matches, as he beat Chandler Seaton of Wichita County by a 3-2 decision in the 2nd round and won the semfinal matchup over Reed Adelhardt of Garden Plain by a 3-1 decision. Walker took the state title match by fall in just 2:26 over Wade Morgan of Douglass.

We will announce the winners each week. Remember, you can nominate an athlete from any school sport.