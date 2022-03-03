Beloit Senior Tatem Tietjens-Peters signed her letter of intent to compete in college tennis at Pratt Community College on Thursday at Beloit High School. Tietjens-Peters finished her high school career with the Trojans in October, along with her doubles partner Ashlyn Knight, as they took home 12th place medals at the 3-2-1A State Tournament. They finished with a 19-13 overall record. Prior to last season, Pratt had reinstated their tennis programs after many years without them. Tietjens-Peters is part of the second class of recruits for the upstart program.

Tietjens-Peters is pictured with her parents and coaches. (Photo courtesy of Beloit Jr./Sr. High School social media)