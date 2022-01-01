Members of the Smith Center Lady Red basketball team have been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athletes of the Week.

Smith Center took home the 3rd Place trophy at this past week's KSHSAA 2A State Basketball Tournament in Manhattan. The Lady Red picked up a 44-37 win over Jackson Heights in the first round, coming back from a 20-16 halftime deficit to get the win. In the semis, they suffered a heart-breaking 40-38 loss on a buzzer-beater by Garden Plain after they had fought back from a seven-point deficit to tie the game at 38. The Lady Red were not deterred, though as they bounced back to win the 3rd Place Game over Berean Academy. Trailing 30-27 in the 4th quarter, Smith Center made 16 of their last 19 free throws and went on for another 44-37 victory. It has been a banner year for the Lady Red, as the basketball team finished 21-5 with the third place finish in 2A. Many of the same team members hoisted the 2A State Volleyball Championship trophy in late October as Smith Center finished 43-2. The two girls teams, which are both coached by Nick Linn, have combined for 64 wins and just seven losses in the 2021-22 school year.

