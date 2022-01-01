Lakeside Sophomore Ian Kresin has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

As the only athlete from Lakeside competing, Kresin had an outstanding day at the Northern Plains League Powerlifting Meet last Thursday in Wilson. Kresin took home the 1st place medal in the 173# weight class and in the process finished in first place in each individual event at the meet. Kresin won the squat with a lift of 370 pounds, 55 pounds better than 2nd place. He won the bench with a 265 pound lift, which was 50 pounds better than 2nd. Kresin also won the clean with a mark of 255 pounds, finishing in 1st by five pounds. Kresin's total weight for the meet was 890 pounds, which was a total of 145 pounds ahead of the second place overall finisher.

