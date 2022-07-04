Osborne Senior Mason Schurr has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

After medaling at State Track & Field in 2021 in both the 100m and 200m, Schurr is off to a great start again on the track in 2022. The Bulldogs have competed at LaCrosse and Beloit for the St. John's Invitational and Schurr already has five gold medals to his name. He has placed first in the 100 and 200 at both events. At LaCrosse on Thursday, he won the 100m in 11.33 and the 200m in 23.45 and was also the anchor of the 4x100m relay team that claimed the gold with a time of 45.40. On Tuesday in Beloit, Schurr took first in the 100m in 11.10 and won the 200m in 23.11.

We will announce the winners each week. Remember, you can nominate an athlete from any school sport.