Beloit Senior Brennan Walker has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

After doing many great things in the fall and winter, Walker is off to an outstanding start in the spring for the Beloit track and field team. The Trojans have competed at three meets so far this season and Walker has won the gold medal in the javelin at each event. The peak of his success came on Tuesday at the Smith Center Relays when he claimed the gold medal with a throw of 196'7" to set a new school record at Beloit. On Friday at Concordia, he took first place in the javelin with a throw of 183'0" and in the season opener at Republic County on April 1, he threw 189'9". Walker was the 3A state champion in the javelin last season and won the 3-2-1A state wrestling title at 195# in February. He has also been selected to play in the Shrine Bowl in football.

