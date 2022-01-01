Concordia Senior Toby Wahlmeier has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Wahlmeier has had a superb start to the track and field season for the Concordia Panthers. In all, he has secured nine gold medals, one silver and one bronze through the first four meets of the season. On Tuesday at the Lions' Club Invitational in Belleville, Wahlmeier brought home three golds, winning the 100m dash in 12.43, the 200m dash in 24.17 and running the second leg of the 4x400m relay team that finished first place in 3:43.43. The top meet of the year for Wahlmeier was the home Concordia Invitational on April 8, in which he took four gold medals, two individually and two on relays. He won the 100m (11.31), 200m (22.99) and was the second leg on both relays, the 4x100m (45.64) and the 4x400m (3:42.32). Wahlmeier also took two 1st place medals at the Buff Invite at Republic County on April 1, winning the 100m (12.07) and the 200m (23.47). On April 14 at the Smoky Valley Invitational, he took the silver in the 200m and the bronze in the 100m.

We will announce the winners each week. Remember, you can nominate an athlete from any school sport.