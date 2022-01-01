The 2022 KEMFA State Powerlifting Meet was held at Central Plains High School in Claflin on Saturday. Many area athletes had great success in the event. There were three individual state champions from the area. In the Women's standings, Lincoln's Reagan Stewart lifted 495 lbs total in the 123# class to win the gold. In theMen's ranks, Coe Neilson of Rock Hills took first place in the 114# weight class with 470 lbs lifted. Also, from Thunder Ridge, Josh Ferguson won the gold in the 220# weight class, lifting a total of 955 lbs. Full results for the State Powerlifting Meet are below.

Women's Results

Men's Results