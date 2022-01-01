Smith Center Junior Maile Hrabe has signed her letter of intent to play college basketball at Kansas Wesleyan beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Hrabe is a member of the Class of 2023, but got her college signing out of the way early, electing to play for Ryan Showman and the Lady Coyotes. This past season, Hrabe averaged 10 ppg for the Lady Red, who went 21-5 and claimed the 3rd place trophy at the 2A State Tournament in Manhattan in March. Hrabe was an honorable mention All-MCL selection in 2021-22. She is pictured at left with family and coaches at her signing. (Photo courtesy of Hrabe family.)