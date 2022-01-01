Lincoln Senior Raegen Stewart, Rock Hills Sophomore Coe Neilson and Thunder Ridge Sophomore Josh Ferguson have been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athletes of the Week.

All three athletes claimed individual overall championships at the KEMFA State Powerlifting Meet this past Saturday in Claflin.

Stewart was the champion in the women's 123# division, as she lifted a total of 495 pounds. She took 1st in the clean (165#), 2nd in the bench (115#) and 3rd in the squat (215#).

Neilson was the champion in the men's 114# division. He finished 1st in the bench (140#), 1st in the squat (190#) and 3rd in the clean (140#) with a total of 470 pounds lifted.

Ferguson was the champion in the men's 220# division, as he lifted a total of 955 pounds. He took 1st in the squat (425#), 3rd in the clean (275#) and added 255# in the bench.

We will announce the winners each week. Remember, you can nominate an athlete from any school sport.