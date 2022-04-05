Beloit Senior Jaci Carter signed her letter of intent to compete in college Track & Field on Tuesday at Beloit High School. Carter will be throwing at KWU and is coming off 2nd place finishes in the discus and shot put this past Friday at the Beloit Relays. Carter also placed 2nd in the discus and 3rd in the shot put at the Phillipsburg Invitational on April 25th. Last year, Carter qualfiied for state in the discus and placed 7th in Wichita.

Carter is pictured with her family and coaches. (Photo courtesy of Beloit Jr./Sr. High School social media)