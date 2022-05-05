Beloit Junior Chloe Odle has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Odle has been nearly unhittable this season on the mound for the 11-3 Beloit Trojan softball team. Last Thursday, she had her biggest moment of the season, pitching a perfect game in a 5-0 win over Sylvan-Lucas/Lincoln in Beloit. Odle retired all 21 batters with 14 of the outs coming by way of the strikeout. In seven starts, Odle has four shutouts and three no-hitters. She has pitched 37 innings with a 0.19 ERA and a team-high 68 strikeouts and has helped lead Beloit to an 8-0 record in the NCAA so far. Odle has also found success at the plate this season, hitting .468 with 18 runs scored. She has also added a home run, a triple and three doubles.

We will announce the winners each week. Remember, you can nominate an athlete from any school sport.