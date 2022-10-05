Fourteen Kansas high school senior football players have been selected by the Coach Bill Snyder Family/Sunflower Chapter of the National Football Foundation as 2021-22 scholar-athletes. Lakeside graduate Kylan Cunningham was one of the 14 athletes selected.

"This is an accomplished group of young men. We could not be more pleased to recognize their achievements on the field, but also in the classroom and in serving their respective communities," Chapter President Gerry McGuire said. "Football is the ultimate team sport and these individuals displayed great leadership for their programs. We congratulate them, their coaches, parents and fans who supported them during their careers."

These awards recognize excellence in academics, football and community leadership as selected by the chapter board of directors. The honorees had to be nominated by their head coach. The list includes:

Nathaniel Bowman---Bucklin High School; Kylan Cunningham—Lakeside Jr –Sr High School; Jet Dineen—Free State High School; Trey Harmison—Riley County High School; Casey Helm—Madison High School; Brandon Kerr—Maize High School; Kyler Konrade-Inman High School; Cody Moore—Mill Valley High School; Mikey Pauley—Blue Valley Northwest High School; Scott Price—Bucklin High School; Colby Schreiner—Kingman High School; Colt Sell—Chapman High School; Ted Skalsky—Olpe High School; Colby Stull—LaCrosse High School.

Each of the state National Football Foundation chapters nominates an individual for the NFF's Team of Distinction. Dineen, who will attend Kansas State and play football this fall, was selected as the Kansas Scholar-Athlete for the NFF Team of Distinction.

These student-athletes will be honored at the annual chapter awards dinner, this year conducted May 11 in Lawrence.

Sponsors of the chapter and its activities include Dillons Food Stores, Bill Geiger and the Geiger Foundation, Jim Schroeder and Great Western Manufacturing. Joe and Brady Flannery and Weaver's Department Store, and John and Phil Laurie.

About the Coach Bill Snyder Family/Sunflower Chapter NFF

The Kansas Chapter received its National Football Foundation Charter Nov. 25, 1991 at halftime ceremonies of the Kansas-Missouri football game. It then evolved into the Jayhawk Chapter and later transitioned to the Sunflower Chapter In 2020, it was renamed the Coach Bill Snyder Family Sunflower Chapter. Its mission is to recognize outstanding high school seniors who excel on the gridiron, in the classroom and as leaders in their schools and communities. More than 315 high school football players from the state of Kansas have been honored by the chapter since its inception in 1991.

About the National Football Foundation

Founded in 1947 with early leadership from General Douglas MacArthur, legendary Army coach Earl "Red" Blaik and immortal journalist Grantland Rice, the National Football Foundation (NFF) is a non-profit educational organization that runs programs designed to use the power of amateur football in developing scholarship, citizenship and athletic achievement in young people.

About the NFF Chapter Network

The NFF Chapter Network, spread across 120 outposts in 47 states, serves as the pulse of a nationwide effort to encourage leadership, sportsmanship and academic excellence among America's young football players. The first meeting to discuss the formation of chapters was held by the Cincinnati Club in 1954, and today more than 12,000 passionate members carry on the legacy of the early pioneers, which is simply to Build Leaders Through Football. Collectively, they host more than 300 events each year, reaching more than 500,000 football players at 5,000 high schools