The KSHSAA 3-2-1A Boys State Tennis Tournament will take place this Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14 at Harmon Park Tennis Complex in Prairie Village. Six young men from the nckssports.com area have qualified for the tournament. In singles, Jace Douglas and Casey Perin of Sacred Heart are competing. Douglas is 22-5 on the season, while Perin is 23-11. In doubles, Brendan Anderson and Chase Bourbon of Ellsworth finished 2nd at the Smoky Valley Regional and have a record of 27-4 going into State. Also Sean Riordan and Ben Cheney of Sacred Heart are 22-14 on the season and competing at State. More info on Regional placing and State action can be found at the links below.

3-2-1A Smoky Valley Regional Results

State Tennis Information (Find 3-2-1A on bottom right)