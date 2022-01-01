Osborne Freshman Addison Poore has been named the NCKSSports.com/Cunningham Telephone and Cable Athlete of the Week.

Poore is off to a red-hot start in her high school track & field career. Last Thursday, in her first Northern Plains League Meet, she brought home four gold medals, two individually and two as an anchor for relay teams. Poore won the 400m dash in a season-best time of 1:04.98 and also took home the gold in the 800m with a time of 2:36.47. As the anchor of the 4x400m relay, Osborne won with a time of 4:33.93 and took the 4x800m relay gold at 10:55.58. Poore has claimed 18 gold medals, one silver and three bronze so far this season. Individually, she has won the 800m in all six events she has competed in the race. Her top time in the race was 2:31.86 at the Thompson Relays on May 5. The Bulldogs have also won the 4x800m gold medal in all seven events this season. The top time was 10:24.18 at the Beloit Relays on April 29, which is currently the second best time in 1A this season. Poore has also helped the Bulldogs to three gold medals in the 4x400m relay this season with the top time being 4:31.78 at the Thompson Relays.

